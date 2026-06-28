Arizona has ranked nationally as one of the largest consumers of OnlyFans content, ranking above populous luxury states such as California and New York.
It's become hard to ignore the private online world of OnlyFans. While the app is designed for all types of content creators to monetize videos, OnlyFans is primarily used for subscription-based adult content, with Arizona being one of the top patrons.
According to an analysis by OnlyGuider, a platform that studies creator economy trends, OnlyFans generated more than $2.63 billion nationally in 2025. One might assume the high volume of Arizona OnlyFans viewers is due to the state's large population size, but the study is measured per capita, even ranking larger states like California and Texas below the Grand Canyon state.
How much does Arizona spend on OnlyFans?
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According to the study by OnlyGuider, Arizona spent $70.4 million on OnlyFans content in 2025, making Arizona the sixth-highest state consumer of the site nationally.
Scottsdale surprisingly proves to be the highest spender per capita of all Arizona cities. The city spent a total of $3,925,266 in 2025, meaning $153,745 was spent per every 10,000 residents. Phoenix spent $22,811,166.
Top 5 highest spending Arizona cities on OnlyFans in 2025
These Arizona cities spent the most per capita on OnlyFans in 2025, according to OnlyGuider.
- Scottsdale: $153,745 per 10,000 residents
- Phoenix: $137,394 per 10,000 residents
- Tucson: $108,019 per 10,000 residents
- Mesa: $88,495 per 10,000 residents
- Chandler: $80,215 per 10,000 residents
What is OnlyFans?
OnlyFans is a British subscription platform for users 18 and older. Creators earn money directly from subscribers through paid posts, messages and monthly fees. While the platform is best known for adult content, it also hosts creators in fitness, music, lifestyle and cooking.
A key driver of its growth is its financial model: Creators keep 80% of their earnings — an attractive alternative to ad-based social media platforms.
Why people pay: the ‘fair trade porn’ mindset
When a Reddit user asked why people pay for OnlyFans, the expected answers showed up — convenience, exclusivity and attraction. But buried among thousands of comments was a revealing trend.
Many subscribers said they pay not just for the content, but for the principle: wanting their money to go directly to creators rather than to the traditional adult film industry.
“I want my money to go to creators, not sleazy producers,” one commenter wrote, echoing a widely shared sentiment. Another described OnlyFans as “fair trade eco porn,” a tongue-in-cheek label capturing the desire to support independent, local creators instead of large studios.
For many subscribers, the act of paying is not merely transactional; it’s ethical — an attempt to consume content with a “clean conscience.”