Effort to add regulations to lawmaker pay flounders

Arizona’s lawmakers are each paid $24,000 each year in their regular salary, regardless of how long the session lasts. There have been several failed attempts to increase that amount, with lawmakers arguing that improving the pay would allow more people to run for and hold office.

A handful of ideas have been proposed to incentivize lawmakers to work more quickly during the legislative session, particularly on the state's multibillion-dollar budget.

One ballot measure proposed by Republican Rep. Michael Way would require lawmakers to pass the state’s annual budget by April 30 or otherwise forgo both their salary and per diem payments. Currently, lawmakers work under a June 30 deadline, which is the end of the fiscal year.

Rep. Nick Kupper was among the measure's proponents, saying if Arizonans approved, it would hold lawmakers accountable to the public.

“Instead, what we do because we wait so long, is we fleece the people of Arizona and we keep taking their money even though we are failing to do the job that they put us here to do," Kupper said.

While the measure passed the House in March, it stalled in the Senate and is unlikely to land on voters’ ballots this fall. Another resolution proposed by Rep. Justin Wilmeth would limit Arizona's legislative session to the end of April.

Meanwhile, an effort to increase lawmaker pay has pressed on within both parties. Advocates say the current pay, which falls below the minimum wage in Arizona for an annual salary, restricts the state’s representation to people who have access to extensive savings or flexible employment.