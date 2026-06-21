Prefer us on Google Learn More

Ana Temu Otting likes to say her son David, 5, is as American as apple pie: Born to a Guatemalan Mexican mother and a Swedish German father, he's a perfect example of the melting pot of people who make America America.

But a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision could block automatic U.S. citizenship for hundreds of thousands of babies born each year to people whose parents entered or remained in the United States without permission or are in the country temporarily.

And some migrant-rights advocates fear the court might go even further, ultimately allowing the president or Congress to strip citizenship from tens of millions of adults born in the United States to parents who lacked legal permission.

Such a decision could render millions of people subject to deportation to another country they've never stepped foot in. Among them are Temu Otting, who was born in Los Angeles to parents who lacked legal immigration status at the time of her birth. The potential loss of birthright citizenship has prompted hard conversations among the estimated 4.7 million families with mixed immigration status, among people who have always believed they are Americans.

Both Temu Otting and her husband Seth Temu Otting were U.S. citizens at the time of their son's birth, but she worries that the Supreme Court is dangerously willing to let President Donald Trump revoke the citizenship of generations of Americans.

"It feels like all bets are off the table for anyone at this point, and what’s happened so far is so unprecedented," said Temu Otting, who owns a union print shop in suburban Denver. "We do talk about it daily. But if we do talk about it too much, it will put us into a depressive mood."