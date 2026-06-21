Ana Temu Otting likes to say her son David, 5, is as American as apple pie: Born to a Guatemalan Mexican mother and a Swedish German father, he's a perfect example of the melting pot of people who make America America.
But a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision could block automatic U.S. citizenship for hundreds of thousands of babies born each year to people whose parents entered or remained in the United States without permission or are in the country temporarily.
And some migrant-rights advocates fear the court might go even further, ultimately allowing the president or Congress to strip citizenship from tens of millions of adults born in the United States to parents who lacked legal permission.
Such a decision could render millions of people subject to deportation to another country they've never stepped foot in. Among them are Temu Otting, who was born in Los Angeles to parents who lacked legal immigration status at the time of her birth. The potential loss of birthright citizenship has prompted hard conversations among the estimated 4.7 million families with mixed immigration status, among people who have always believed they are Americans.
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Both Temu Otting and her husband Seth Temu Otting were U.S. citizens at the time of their son's birth, but she worries that the Supreme Court is dangerously willing to let President Donald Trump revoke the citizenship of generations of Americans.
"It feels like all bets are off the table for anyone at this point, and what’s happened so far is so unprecedented," said Temu Otting, who owns a union print shop in suburban Denver. "We do talk about it daily. But if we do talk about it too much, it will put us into a depressive mood."
Trump's push to revoke birthright citizenship − a challenge to the mainstream legal interpretation of the 14th Amendment and federal immigration law − has thrown into chaos what millions of people thought was a settled question, said Noah Baron, assistant director of litigation for the Asian Americans Advancing Justice advocacy group.
"These rights that we once considered fundamental, the ground has shifted under our feet and has left many, many people concerned," Baron said. The AAAJ is suing the Trump administration over the executive order.
What is birthright citizenship
Under the 14th Amendment, virtually everyone born on U.S. soil automatically becomes a citizen. But the Supreme Court is close to issuing a decision that could open the door to Trump's goal of withdrawing citizenship from millions of people.
Congress approved the 14th Amendment in 1866 at the end of the Civil War to make it clear that formerly enslaved people and their children were citizens. In 1898, when asked to interpret the 14th Amendment, the Supreme Court ruled that a man born in San Francisco to Chinese citizens was an American citizen.
In the case of that man, Wong Kim Ark, the justices decided in a 6-2 vote that the 14th Amendment's wording meant that people born in the United States and "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" were automatically citizens.
The "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" language has previously been used to deny citizenship to babies born to foreign diplomats and soldiers stationed in the United States.
In January 2025, Trump issued an executive order ending birthright citizenship for newborn babies, and the Supreme Court is deciding whether to allow that order to take effect. Trump titled the executive order "Protecting the meaning and value of American citizenship."
If approved by the court and interpreted narrowly, Trump's order would affect about 255,000 babies born annually, essentially leaving them stateless. The president has not publicly offered a plan for the aftermath of such a decision, but has made the change a top priority. In April, he became the first sitting president to attend Supreme Court arguments, watching from the gallery as attorneys argued the case before the justices.
"We are the only Country in the World STUPID enough to allow 'Birthright' Citizenship!" Trump posted on social media later that day.
Globally, 32 countries have substantially similar citizenship laws, with about 50 others offering more limited versions, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment about how the birthright citizenship revocations might work. Supporters of the effort argue that only people who enter the United States via the proper legal process, regardless of how hard that is, should be rewarded the right to have their children become citizens.
What could happen next
In a legal brief supporting the president, several Republican members of Congress said people are abusing the system, estimating that 50,000 Chinese people travel to the United States annually to have kids, a form of "birth tourism" never envisioned by those who wrote the citizenship laws.
"The national security implications of misconstruing the Citizenship Clause are thus real, immediate, and severe. If the Court adopts Plaintiffs’ reasoning, then it will strip from Congress much of its power to prevent hostile nations from manufacturing nominal citizens – persons who bear no allegiance to this country and who may even seek to subvert her interests," wrote Republican members of Congress, led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
Of the approximately 14 million people living in the United States without documentation, nearly 80% came from Mexico and Central and South America, according to the Aoki Center for Critical Race and Nation Studies at the University of California, Davis, School of Law.
An additional 5.5 million to 6.5 million people in the United States have temporary or provisional status, including those with pending asylum claims, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children and people who entered through humanitarian programs. More than 90% came from Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Caribbean.
Temu Otting said she's fairly confident that neither she nor her son would be deported, but remains worried because that ultimately could be a possibility if Trump wins at the Supreme Court. She said her mother and aunt made the risky journey to the United States because it's a beacon of freedom, safety and success. Her mom and aunt ultimately became U.S. citizens, although her father was deported to Mexico.
"It's just feels really unfortunate that so many promises of this country are being rolled back or threatened," Temu Otting said. "It just really violates the promise of this country of being a place where anyone can prosper, a place where people can come to be free, to get an education."