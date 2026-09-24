In this screenshot from a Sept. 5 video shared with the Arizona Daily Star, Ahmed Soliman, who grew up in Phoenix, is seen on his knees, in a white shirt as a kneeling police officer aims a firearm at him and another deportee. Less than a week after sharing the video with journalists, Soliman and another U.S. deportee were violently arrested Sept. 11 by Equatorial Guinea police, in what lawyers call retaliation for speaking out.