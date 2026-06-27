The Kino Border Initiative is a Nogales, Arizona- and Nogales, Sonora-based organization that provides humanitarian aid to people migrating to the United States or people recently deported by the United States.

Since the Trump administration ramped up its goals of mass deportation and limitations on who is allowed into the United States, there has been a "big shift," Cuellar said in an interview.

"There were many families that were stranded at the border without the possibility to go back to their places of origin," Cuellar said.

The Kino Border Initiative now sees "very few" people arriving at the border seeking asylum, Cuellar said. He estimated they provide humanitarian aid to about two people a month who arrive seeking to apply for asylum.

"It was mostly people who were unaware, or they were fooled by coyotes (Spanish slang for human smugglers), and they were told that if they paid money, they would be taken to the U.S., and from there they could request asylum," Cuellar said.

Kino Border Initiative has seen a "very slow traffic of people" arriving to the border seeking to apply for asylum because the majority of them "knew it was impossible," Cuellar said.

Although it is difficult to pinpoint an exact number of people who arrived at the border seeking asylum during the Biden administration, it is "definitely fair to assume" that many of them were seeking to apply for asylum, said Colleen Putzel-Kavanaugh, a policy analyst for the Migration Policy Institute.