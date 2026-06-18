Habeas corpus petitions surging

Habeas corpus is a legal procedure allowing people, both U.S. citizens and noncitizens, who are detained by the government to challenge their detention in court, the Brennan Center for Justice said.

Habeas petitions have become a lifeline for ICE detainees, and the explosion of filings is overwhelming the federal judges who review them, attorneys say.

Habeas cases are filed in U.S. District Court, not in the immigration courts. The later is an administrative system that's part of the U.S. Department of Justice. Immigrant rights advocates have long said the executive branch control over immigration courts is an inherent conflict of interest.

Immigrants have filed more than 52,000 habeas petitions nationally since January 2025, when President Donald Trump took office, according to an ongoing "habeas tracker" project by ProPublica. In the first 13 months of the second Trump administration, immigrants filed more habeas petitions than in the past three administrations combined, including Trump's first term, the nonprofit newsroom reported.

While most cases were filed in Texas and California, 1,926 habeas petitions have been filed in Arizona's District Court system since January 2025, the tracker shows.

"They’ve been inundated with immigration cases," said immigration attorney Santiago Reich. "The number of immigration-related cases that occupy the federal docket is enormous."