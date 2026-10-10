Once in the U.S., Soliman and others would still face the possibility of being removed to another third country. Under the judge's order, DHS is prohibited from doing so without first providing him "meaningful opportunity" to raise a fear claim before a neutral judge.

DHS has tried to argue that people it deports to third countries aren't required to have an opportunity to express fear of deportation to a particular country, as required by U.S. law, if that country has provided the U.S. State Department with "diplomatic assurances" that deportees will be treated humanely.

Multiple judges have disagreed with the government's claim, and U.S. deportees at the hotel have said any diplomatic assurances are "a lie," citing the verbal abuse, assaults, threats at gunpoint and the lack of food, hygiene products and medical care that they've endured at Hotel Bamy.

"Ahmed's case is the clear example that they haven't respected those (diplomatic) assurances that they set before bringing anyone" to Equatorial Guinea, Olo Fernandes said.

Though it may take time, Olo Fernandes said, "I think at least now that there’s a judge order, my hope is it will be a cascade situation for the others (also imprisoned). But at least, I think, for Ahmed they should take him back home."

In response to the Star's query about the judge's order to return Soliman, an unnamed DHS spokesperson said in a Thursday email, "... The end result will be the same—he will not remain in the U.S. This administration will not ignore the rule of law."