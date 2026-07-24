Oscar Roman, another ACLU attorney, told Liburdi that Proposition 314's provisions fit into the same category of what is beyond the state's purview.

But attorney Beau Roysden, representing Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Steve Montenegro, argued there is no conflict.

He said it would be one thing if state and local police were trying to arrest someone who had entered the country through a port of entry. At that point, Roysden said, the person would have interacted with federal immigration officials.

But in the cases targeted by the new state law, he said, someone has sneaked over the border to avoid federal officials. All the state law does, Roysden said, is mirror federal law that makes such entry illegal.

Judge notes rights of asylum seekers

Liburdi, however, questioned whether the law is as clear as that.

He said Proposition 314 has the potential to allow arrests and deportations of those who might be entitled to seek asylum. Yet the way the law is worded, if someone is arrested and refuses to self-deport, denying themselves the right to pursue asylum, they are subject to being found guilty of a Class 4 felony, which can bring three years in state prison.

That, however, is an issue Liburdi does not have to delve into in saying the Florence Project cannot pursue its lawsuit. But that could change if someone is arrested under the new law and has a clear right to challenge it.

Petersen, who was in court for Friday's hearing, said he still believes the law can be enforced, legally, without changes. Still, he acknowledged the wording may need to be tweaked.