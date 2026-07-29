Ana’s eldest daughter spoke to her mother Tuesday from the Tucson ICE field office on South Country Club, where Ana was being detained.

In the call, Ana told her daughter that she believed she encountered the ICE agents on the street outside Justice Court, but the exact location she described wasn’t clear, her daughter recalled to the Star.

After the Star’s deadline for the July 28 story, ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe said in an emailed statement that Ana was arrested Tuesday at the intersection of West Council Street and North Church Avenue.

The area is in view of the Justice Court, which is on North Stone Avenue.

“ICE officers observed (Ana) walking west on Council Street and arrested her at that location,” Pitts O’Keefe said in the July 29 statement. “ICE did not surveil the Pima County courthouse, and the arrest did not occur on county property.”

Allen said she “wholeheartedly condemned” ICE operations for administrative immigration detentions, on behalf of the county board, in her statement.

"ICE operations are making our communities less safe. The real solution is to create pathways for people to obtain legal residency and citizenship, not torment and terror by federal agents,” Allen said.

"I will reiterate to local Homeland Security officials that the County will not tolerate the use of its property for federal immigration enforcement and ensure that County employees are prepared if and when they encounter ICE agents on County property."