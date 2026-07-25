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Another former Tucson school site will become a housing community.

Homebuilder KB Home bought the former Carson Middle School property at 7777 E. Stella Road for $4.3 million, Pima County Recorder’s Office records show.

KB Home plans to build 99 single-story houses ranging in size from 850 to 1,760 square feet, the company said.

Pricing and floor plans have not yet been announced.

Demolition of the former school site, which has been closed since 2013, is underway. Grading and underground utility work will begin immediately after.

Model homes are expected to open in the spring of 2027 with the first home deliveries in late summer.

To be named Reserves at Carson Corner, the development will pay tribute to the school’s history in its design and common areas, which will be managed by a homeowners' association, KB Home said.

Declining enrollment prompted Tucson Unified School District to close and later sell or lease vacant school sites in 2010.

More than 20 schools have closed since that time.