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Small, developing Arizona cities have repeatedly been selected as some of the most affordable and most promising areas to move to across the country.

A recent WalletHub study has named 11 Arizona cities as some of the most affordable places to buy a home in the U.S. Two Arizona cities selected were even highlighted across studies as some of the most promising places to buy real estate due to their affordability and rapid growth.

Metrics such as house affordability, cost of homeowners insurance, cost of living, cost per square foot, and more were key considerations when ranking cities, according to WalletHub.

Out of 300 U.S. cities, these 11 Arizona cities were the most affordable places to buy real estate.

Most affordable city to buy a house in Arizona

According to WalletHub, Surprise is Arizona's most affordable city to buy a home in and ranked No. 3 nationally for affordability.

Surprise scored 73.27 out of 100 on WalletHub's metrics, ranking 18th for median home price appreciation among the 300 cities included in the study.

Across studies, Surprise has shown rapid growth within the last few years of development. WalletHub's study points to a few reasons for this growth, such as having the 8th lowest median real estate tax and having the 11th highest number of quarterly active listings per 1,000 Residents, giving buyers new and affordable options.

Arizona's most affordable real estate cities

Ten other Arizona cities ranked in the top 300 nationally for most affordable cities to buy a home.