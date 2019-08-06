The Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity and two other conservation groups filed for a court injunction Tuesday to halt border wall construction in three federal preserves in Arizona.
The center, Defenders of Wildlife and Animal Legal Defense Fund want construction to be blocked in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge and San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area until a lawsuit challenging the project can be heard.
The three groups filed their motion for a preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to stop work they claim could begin as early as next week.
The groups sued the Trump administration in July for waiving environmental reviews and other laws to rush border wall construction through protected areas in Arizona.
“It’s senseless to let bulldozers rip a permanent scar through our borderlands’ wildlife refuges and national monuments before the court decides whether the waiver is legal,” said Jean Su, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a written statement. “Trump’s ignoring laws and diverting funds to build this destructive border wall. His grotesque barrier would destroy some of the border’s most spectacular and biologically diverse places. We’ll do everything in our power to stop that.”
A July 26 Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for the Trump administration to divert $2.5 billion in military funds for a new barrier along 130 miles of border in Arizona, California and New Mexico. At least $1 billion from the Department of Defense’s anti-drug smuggling fund would be used to replace vehicle barriers and old fencing with new 18-foot or 30-foot metal poles through the San Pedro River and across 68 miles of the Arizona-Mexico border.
The decision came after the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition filed a lawsuit in Northern California arguing that the administration was trying to unlawfully use tax dollars for a purpose Congress had refused to approve.
A federal judge agreed with them and blocked the Pentagon funding on June 28. A panel of 9th Circuit judges upheld the judge’s injunction a few days later.
Then late last month, five Supreme Court justices reversed the injunction and granted the administration permission to use defense funds for the fence while it appeals the ruling of the judge in Northern California.