Savannah Guthrie is back in the news, but this time the news is all good.

The "Today" show co-host is trying on a new role: game-show host.

Jimmy Fallon appeared on the "Today" show on Monday, May 11, to announce a new game show based on Wordle, the popular, almost annoyingly ubiquitous New York Times puzzle many people play every day. (Annoying? Why yes, my 63-day streak did end yesterday, now that you mention it.)

Fallon, the host of "The Tonight Show," is an executive producer of the game show. "This is very exciting," he said on Monday's "Today." "I have a big announcement to make. We've been developing Wordle as a game show for the past two-and-a-half years with The New York Times, and it's official — we are making Wordle Game Show with our host, Savannah Guthrie."

Don't worry, Guthrie is not leaving "Today." This is an in-addition-to situation, not an instead-of one. And it's been in the works for a while.

"We've been holding this secret between us for a long time now," Guthrie said. "And we're going to make Wordle a game show." Indeed, the development of the game show was announced in October, with Guthrie as host. Since then, of course, Guthrie's mother Nancy disappeared. Nancy Guthrie was last seen Jan. 31; authorities believe she was taken from her home in the early hours of Feb. 1. There is no known motive or suspect.

Savannah Guthrie left the "Today" show for two months before returning on April 6.

She alluded to the tragedy during Monday's announcement.