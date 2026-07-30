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A 61-year-old woman has died of injuries from a July 24 assault and the man arrested in the case now faces a charge of second-degree murder, police said.

The Tucson Police Department gave the following account in a news release Thursday evening:

Officers were called to an apartment complex at 1201 N. Alvernon Way about 10 p.m. July 24, where they found an injured man and woman. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police learned the man and woman were in the patio of an apartment when a man approached the patio, became confrontational and assaulted them.

Police identified a suspect, Dahseir Edward Jefferson, 27, and on Tuesday, found and arrested him near Speedway and Country Club Road. Jefferson was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, police were notified that the woman, Susan Marie Gehrke, died of her injuries.

Jefferson now faces a murder charge and his bond has been set at $650,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Tucson Police Department, or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.