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Savannah Guthrie posted a touching reminder of her mother's disappearance as the search for Nancy Guthrie stretches into its ninth month, while the Pima County Sheriff's Office emphasized the need for the public's help.

"For Annie and Tommy, for Cam and Kristine, for Mike and me and for all of mom’s beloved grandchildren: we ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward. We need someone to help us, tell us what you know," Savannah Guthrie's post read. "Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us."

The frantic search for the 84-year-old Guthrie captured the attention of the nation when she disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson on Feb. 1. The case has been marked by chilling ransom notes, a tug-of-war between the FBI and the local sheriff and a media circus that upended Guthrie’s neighborhood and left her loved ones on edge.

Despite receiving tens of thousands of tips, investigators have never publicly identified a suspect in Guthrie’s abduction, and as of Oct. 31, she still had not been found.

"The Nancy Guthrie Task Force continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation," a statement from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos read.

The department sent investigators to Florida to meet with scientists, and "a number of ideas were discussed," the statement said.