Drive-through testing for coronavirus coming soon for Arizonans, officials say

Banner-University Medical Center and other health-care sites will soon have drive- thru screening locations to allow symptomatic Arizonans to be tested for coronavirus, the state’s chief health official said Tuesday.

“In order to support this activity I have issued a standing order that will allow symptomatic Arizonans to receive screening at these sites,” said Cara Christ, director of Arizona Department of Health Services, during a news conference with Gov. Doug Ducey and Tucson medical leaders at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Innovation Building.

The standing order allows patients to receive a test without a physician’s request for one. This only applies to the drive-thru sites, according to the health services department.

“The drive-thru has actually already started — Banner did a soft run up in Phoenix yesterday to identify what they would need to do in order to improve and expand to additional sites,” said Christ. “TGEN partnered with one of the health-care partners up in Flagstaff and also offered a drive-thru.”

Arizona, as of Tuesday afternoon, had 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with nine in Maricopa, five in Pinal, four in Pima and one each in Graham and Navajo counties.

The Arizona State Public Health Lab has tested 221 individuals, has ruled out the virus in 142 people and has 66 tests pending. This number doesn’t account for testing conducted in private commercial labs.

“We do know there are national shortages of the test reagents which could delay the time a lab is returning results,” Christ said. “We work on a daily basis to try and gather that information, but we don’t have the total number of people who are actually being tested through our commercial labs.”