Kirsten Limesand, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the Graduate College, said in the news release that the increases UA is seeing in doctoral admissions most likely reflect a mix of shifting societal demands and focused academic outreach. UA colleges “capitalized on expanded research footprints in high-demand fields or responded to regional shortages in key professions, particularly healthcare," she said.

Limesand said that while the number of international Ph.D. applications dropped, the caliber of those who applied stayed high. She said this is due to UA’s ability as a top-producing Fulbright institution to attract “top-tier candidates.”

“Graduate students are the engine of the research enterprise,” she said. “They are at the front line of many new discoveries. In the later stages of their training, they help shape the next steps in their fields and contribute to new grant submissions.”

The UA’s announcement comes after the Arizona Daily Star reported this week that the university’s overall first-year undergraduate enrollment is expected to drop by nearly 23% this fall, according to two sources at the university. A UA spokesperson said the number isn’t accurate but would not provide any figures, pending a final census count to come later.

Ensuring financial backing for doctoral students