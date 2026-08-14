The University of Arizona announced this week it expects an overall 1% increase in doctoral or Ph.D. admissions for the fall semester, amid reports of a 15% decline nationally.
The UA’s numbers, which include domestic and international students, are based on prospective doctor of philosophy or Ph.D. students who have received official offers of admission to attend the university, not those who have confirmed admission and are finished enrolling, a UA news release said Wednesday.
UA’s announcement comes as the Association of American Universities reports there’s a nationwide 15% decline in overall Ph.D. admissions year-over-year between fall 2025 and fall 2026. AAU said this is the second year in which major research institutions in the U.S. have seen a “substantial reduction” in the number of new Ph.D. students.
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This national decline is due to “a chaotic and unpredictable federal funding environment under the Trump administration, as federal cuts are promised and then reversed, and budgets remain unclear,” the New York Times has reported.
With budgets in flux at key agencies including the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, many universities are hesitating to make the multiyear financial promises required to take on new Ph.D. students, said UA’s news release, referencing the Times’ and AAU’s reporting.
“The University of Arizona has made a calculated choice to maintain our doctoral pipeline during difficult headwinds, ensuring that nearly every admitted student has the financial backing they need to complete their training,” Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, UA’s senior vice president for research and partnerships, said in the news release.
UA cites ability to attract 'top-tier candidates'
Data on doctoral admissions for fall 2026 has been collected by AAU’s Data Exchange from 55 member institutions, including the UA. AAU is comprised of 71 leading research universities in the U.S. and Canada.
“While public AAU institutions reduced their incoming cohorts across the board, the U of A sustained its pipeline, supporting a steady community of around 3,500 new doctoral students enrolled across more than 100 programs,” said the UA news release.
While UA’s peer public institutions saw a 2% rise in domestic applications, their domestic admissions are down by 13% on average. By contrast, UA’s domestic applications increased by 8%, leading to a 3% increase in admitted students, the release said.
On the international students’ front, UA saw a 26% drop in international applications but managed to keep its number of admitted students at a flat 1% decrease. In contrast, UA’s peer universities saw an average 20% decline in international applications and a 17% decline in admissions.
In terms of UA colleges that saw “notable domestic admissions increases,” the announcement listed the Eller College of Management, the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, and the colleges of engineering, nursing, and social and behavioral sciences.
In international admissions, Eller, the college of public health, the Graduate College, which oversees Graduate Interdisciplinary Programs, and the College of Education saw increases.
Kirsten Limesand, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the Graduate College, said in the news release that the increases UA is seeing in doctoral admissions most likely reflect a mix of shifting societal demands and focused academic outreach. UA colleges “capitalized on expanded research footprints in high-demand fields or responded to regional shortages in key professions, particularly healthcare," she said.
Limesand said that while the number of international Ph.D. applications dropped, the caliber of those who applied stayed high. She said this is due to UA’s ability as a top-producing Fulbright institution to attract “top-tier candidates.”
“Graduate students are the engine of the research enterprise,” she said. “They are at the front line of many new discoveries. In the later stages of their training, they help shape the next steps in their fields and contribute to new grant submissions.”
The UA’s announcement comes after the Arizona Daily Star reported this week that the university’s overall first-year undergraduate enrollment is expected to drop by nearly 23% this fall, according to two sources at the university. A UA spokesperson said the number isn’t accurate but would not provide any figures, pending a final census count to come later.
Ensuring financial backing for doctoral students
The UA stated its research ecosystem supported by the Transdisciplinary Strategic Cluster Hire Program — where top faculty from multiple UA colleges are brought together to work on high-impact research areas and through which students are mentored — as one of the reasons for the increase in doctoral students.
Other reasons cited are UA’s strong network of donors and industry partners who bring in non-federal funding streams and career pipelines to industries, and its two bridge funding programs started in 2025 that helped mitigate the effects of the cuts in federal research funding.
“Investing in our Ph.D. students is vital to maintaining national global competitiveness, strengthening Arizona's innovation economy and preparing the next generation of scientific leaders," Díaz de la Rubia said.
Patricia Prelock, UA’s provost and chief academic officer, said supporting doctoral education is one of the UA’s highest priorities since graduate students are important to both “discovery and student success.”
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.