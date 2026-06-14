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JTED calls for bond election

Voters in southern Arizona could decide whether to invest $250 million in expanding career and technical education programs through a proposed JTED bond this November.

The proposed bond, called for during Tuesday's governing board meeting, would fund major expansions and upgrades to Pima County Joint Technical Education District's (JTED) CTE facilities across the region. These include a new building at JTED's central campus, remodeled classrooms and expanded workforce training programs, according to JTED director of public relations Greg D'Anna.

About $186 million would go toward JTED's central campus while the rest would be allocated to some of its programs at satellite schools.

Voters in Pima and Santa Cruz counties will have deciding power. If approved, the bond would cost taxpayers about $14 annually for every $100,000 of assessed property value. The bond would remain in effect for 15 years.

Interim appointments at TUSD

The Tucson Unified School District governing board approved a slate of interim leadership appointments, including a new interim director of grants and federal programs and four new interim assistant principals.

Daniel Sanchez was appointed interim director of grants and federal programs following the move of former director John Lansa into an interim regional assistant superintendent role.

The board also unanimously approved four interim assistant principal appointments:

• Teenage Parent High School and Project MORE — Amber Paris