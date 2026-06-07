"Let me make this perfectly clear, this is to protect the speaker at the podium," Luna Rose said. She used the example that if speaker A defamed speaker B, then speaker B could file a civil complaint against speaker A.

"It wouldn't be the district going after someone ... it's not any sort of retaliation from the district," Luna Rose said.

She said since the new script is an expansion of existing meeting language rather than a policy change, it was not brought before the board for a public vote.

"It's just expanding," she said. "These decisions can be made by board leadership, so (board member) Dr. (Ravi) Shah and I discussed with our legal team and just asked to make it stronger."

"At this time, the district does not have any additional statement beyond what has already been provided," TUSD told the Star via email Friday afternoon in response to a request for comment from Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo.

While TUSD is one of the only school districts in the Tucson area to include a legal reference in its public-comment script, Amphitheater Public Schools does not permit any comments about specific personnel or students.

"Speakers should use appropriate decorum and conduct. Comments about specific personnel or student matters are not permitted," says one of two scripts Amphi uses. "Instead, complaints about District personnel should be submitted in writing consistent with Governing Board policies."

Other local districts, such as Catalina Foothills and Vail, do not refer to audience remarks or conduct at all.