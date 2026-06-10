When the item came up nearly three hours into the meeting, Shaw argued the district should make a substantially larger investment. Shaw moved to approve 76 total librarian positions, but the proposal failed in a 4-1 vote.

"I don't know how we can accept the data that we've seen in this presentation that certified librarians are linked to higher achievement, greater use of our libraries, and a stronger school culture, and only move to approve six positions in our district when we know there is such great need across TUSD," Shaw said.

Shaw pointed to last year's successful budget override campaign, which supporters said would strengthen student services across the district.

"The majority of Tucsonans voted to approve the override, and I certainly was under the impression that we were going to fight and get librarians, PE teachers, and robust art education across Tucson Unified," she said, referring to the governing board's support letter for the budget override election from last year. "Six additional librarians is not going to cut it, especially with so much need in our district to get our reading scores up."

But district officials said the override funds had already been committed to other priorities.

Ricky Hernández, TUSD's chief financial officer, said during the meeting that override revenue had been allocated to areas, including teacher and administrator raises, more school social workers and instructional supplies. Some remaining funds, he said, were being used to support the six librarian positions.

Board member Dr. Ravi Shah pressed Shaw on how the district would pay for a districtwide expansion.