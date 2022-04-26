Registration open for Arizona's free summer program

Parents in Arizona can now register their children for summer "camps" set up by the state to help schoolchildren who have had educational delays due to the pandemic catch up.

The free summer school camps range between two- to eight-weeks long, and can be structured for students in pre-kinder through 12th grade. Focus areas at each camp range from math, literacy, credit recovery, civics and school readiness.

Parents can go to AZOnTrack.com to review the available options and sign their child up for a camp.

The camps are required to include one core academic offering and a second enrichment course, says Lisa Graham Keegan, a former state schools superintendent appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to to run the summer program.

“Everybody needs to make up something. We don’t have students who aren’t challenged by the past two years, and so the most important thing we want is for kids to be re-engaged in learning,” Keegan said.

She added that parents can register their kids for more than one camp, as long as the timing aligns.

As of Monday, there were about 50 camp options available throughout Pima County, but according to the AZ OnTrack website, the page may be updated with additional options through the beginning of May.

Earlier this year, Ducey budgeted $100 million for the summer camp program to address the past two years of disrupted learning caused by the pandemic. That money was allocated to public schools and nonprofit organizations that requested funding to host their own summer programs and met the list of requirements.

Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.