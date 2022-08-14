University science researchers work with rural Arizona high schools

The Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation (SARSEF) is launching a new rural high school program throughout Arizona to connect students with support and resources for scientific research.

High school teachers have been paired with research fellows from the University of Arizona to work together on elevating student research and help them learn more about authentic scientific projects.

The program aims to help students acquire a deeper knowledge through active exploration of real-world challenges and problems.

The following four high schools across Arizona are participating in the new program:

CAS High School in Douglas, with teacher Sharon Christie and research follow Ciara Garcia, who has a PhD in plant sciences at the UA.

Safford High School, with teacher Kami Downing and research fellow Jay Goldberg, who is a postdoctoral researcher in ecology and evolutionary biology at the UA.

Sahuarita High School, with teacher Gavin Lehr and research fellow Katherine Hovanes, a postdoctoral researcher in the UA’s School of Natural Resources and the Environment.

Willcox High School, with teacher Ty White and research fellow Savannah Fuqua, a master's candidate in ecology and evolutionary biology at the UA.

Teachers and research fellows will be awarded with $2,000 stipends.

Classroom research project topics were chosen based on concern and relevancy to the community.

School encourages applications for lunch program

Students at Alta Vista High School, a public charter school at 5040 S. Campbell Ave. in Tucson, can apply to receive free or reduced lunch prices to help cover their meal costs on campus.

Under the School Breakfast and National School Lunch programs, students who meet one of the following criteria may be eligible for the free or reduced meal prices:

From a household whose income is at or below the federal income eligibility guidelines

From a household that receives public assistance

The student is homeless, migrant, runaway or foster

Participates in a Head Start or Even Start pre-kindergarten program

Households can fill out the application and return it to the school. Application forms can be found at the school’s front office or online at family.titank12.com.

Only one application is required for each household, and families can apply for the lunch benefits at any time.

For more information about eligibility or how to apply for the free or reduced lunch benefits, families may contact Elsa Rodriguez by calling (520) 294-4922 or emailing her at Elsa.Rodriguez@leonaschools.com.