Arizona’s only known ocelot spent Independence Day wandering alone at night among the juniper and pine in the Huachuca Mountains, according to new footage captured by a Vail wildlife videographer.

Jason Miller used a pair of motion-activated trail cameras to record the rare spotted cat from two different angles, one in color and the other in black and white.

He posted the Fourth of July footage on his YouTube channel, Jason Miller Outdoors, on Monday, as part of a montage of recent sightings that included a mountain lion, a ringtail and several bears with their playful cubs.

“It’s a rare catch,” Miller said.

The adult male ocelot was filmed in a canyon at the southern end of the Huachucas, roughly five miles from the U.S.-Mexico border and about 70 miles southeast of Tucson.

Based on the cat’s markings, Miller thinks it is the same animal that walked past one of his cameras about two years ago in a different canyon, maybe three miles to the east in the same range.

State wildlife officials think so, too.

The ocelot in Miller’s video bears the same “marker” — in this case, a distinctive spot shaped like the heel of a boot — as a cat that has been photographed in the Huachucas more than 160 times since May of 2012, said Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman Mark Hart.

The animal smaller than a bobcat is so well known that the nonprofit group Conservation CATalyst nicknamed it Lil’ Jefe in 2019, with the help of students from Tucson’s Manzo Elementary. The name is a play on Southern Arizona’s other famous rare cat, a jaguar called El Jefe that made national headlines after being photographed in the Santa Ritas and the Whetstone Mountains.

Hart said the “little boss” is the only ocelot currently known to be living in Arizona and one of just five confirmed in the state since 2009.

“And it’s getting pretty old. It was an adult or a near-adult when it was seen for the first time, so it’s getting near 12 (years old),” he said. “That he’s survived all this time says that’s a safe place for him to be.”

Lil’ Jefe was last caught on camera in October. Based on the number and the timing of the sightings, Game and Fish biologists believe the ocelot has spent his entire adult life in the United States and “never returned to Mexico to breed,” Hart said.

Trail cameras placed by researchers, conservation groups and hobbyists have become a valuable tool for tracking wildlife across the state. For Arizona’s most elusive animals, such footage can provide the only irrefutable proof of their existence "and to some extent their movement," Hart said.

“The presence of spotted cats in Arizona generates a lot of public excitement and enthusiasm for wildlife, which is a good thing,” Hart said. “Every time someone gets an image of one, more cameras go up. We don’t really see a downside.”

Miller said he started placing trail cameras on public land about five years ago with one goal in mind: capturing footage of a jaguar. Since then, he has recorded just about every other kind of animal Southern Arizona has to offer, but still no El Jefe.

A landscaper by trade, Miller said his hobby almost isn’t a hobby anymore. “I honestly do it more than my regular job.”

Luckily, he’s no longer doing it entirely for free. He said his YouTube channel, which now has close to 5,800 subscribers, brings in just enough revenue to pay for the batteries for his trail cameras and the gas he uses driving around to check on them.

Miller maintains about a dozen cameras in various locations he has scouted out during long hikes, typically near water sources or in areas with signs of wildlife activity. He’s gotten good at it, too, capturing close-up footage of bears, birds, bobcats and snakes sipping from desert watering holes or bighorn sheep lounging in the shade of a shallow cave.

“I grew up a hunter, but as soon as I got into trail cameras I stopped pulling the trigger,” Miller said. “There’s nothing wrong with hunting, but once you shoot something, it’s over.”

Camera traps allow for a longer, more open-ended interaction with the natural world, one that lets him watch animals behave the way they do when no people are around.

And every once in while, if he's really lucky, he gets to see one of Arizona’s rarest cats.