But Rogers, a Flagstaff Republican and a military veteran herself, pointed out that the position, by definition, also includes being the adjutant general of the Guard, responsible for more than 8,000 Army and Air Force soldiers.

Conley told committee members it isn't necessary to have combat experience to hold the job.

In fact, he said, it was Gen. George Washington who appointed the first adjutant general with the specific assignment to prepare troops to be ready to fight. Conley said that's what he has been doing in the nearly a year he has served since being tapped by Hobbs.

Rogers was unconvinced. "You would be a provider and assessor of what is needed to complete the mission,'' she said. "But if you became the adjutant general you would be the commanding officer.''

That means being a role model, Rogers said. "But you have not led and had your life threatened constantly,'' she said.

Rogers also pointed out there has been a change at the national level, with Hegseth saying he is pushing "warrior ethos'' and wants to restore a "warrior culture'' in the military.

"How do you, as a career judge advocate, with no operational command, no combat deployments or experience leading troops in high-risk environments, plan to personally model and instill that ethos in the Arizona National Guard among the aviators, infantrymen ... and other operators who routinely fly in dangerous conditions or are deployed into harm's way?'' she asked.

Conley said he has been in dangerous situations, even as a JAG, including time in Korea where U.S. troops do die in combat operations.