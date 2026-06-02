Prefer us on Google Learn More

Pima County plans to file a new lawsuit against the Trump Administration over changes to the Affordable Care Act they say are keeping residents from adequate health coverage.

The lawsuit will make Pima County the first in the country to challenge the new rule changes to the ACA, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said in a news release.

“After our Office was offered the opportunity to become the first county in the country to launch a lawsuit against the new rule changes that would undermine the Affordable Care Act, I am thrilled with the decision by the majority of the Board of Supervisors to allow me to proceed,” the release said.

Supervisors approved joining the lawsuit 4-0, following a closed-door discussion that lasted about 30 minutes. Supervisor Steve Christy was absent.

The county will be filing a new lawsuit rather than joining an existing case against changes to the ACA being pursued by several states.

The county said it could not provide further details about its case, like other parties that might be involved or the county's legal arguments.

However, Conover emphasized she represents public health agencies that will feel the consequences of people losing healthcare coverage.