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A mobile home park on Tucson's south side will pay $795,000 in civil penalties after the Arizona Attorney General’s office alleged they failed to provide adequate electricity to residents for at least three years.

Attorney General Kris Mayes sued Palo Verde Mobile Home Park, near East Alvord Road and South Alvernon Way, last fall. In its initial complaint the office said that problems with the park's electrical system had frequently left residents without air conditioning in triple-digit temperatures since 2023. It also alleged management knew the system was overloaded and outdated, but did not inform residents or get it repaired.

The park and its property management company, Landon Management Services, LLC, were cooperative and acted with urgency, Mayes said in a news release.

The settlement requires the park to pay tenants $130,000 in restitution and $585,000 to repair and replace the electrical system. The park has already spent at least $300,000 on repairs, according to the news release.

Property owner Jeffrey Landon said in an email the property had started looking at system upgrades before the Attorney General’s lawsuit.