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Pima County Treasurer Brian Johnson has resigned just 18 months into his term.

“This was a very difficult decision, but recent urgent changes in my personal responsibilities have made it clear that I can no longer serve the citizens of Pima County at the level they deserve,” Johnson wrote in a letter to the five county supervisors Friday afternoon.

Johnson, a Democrat, won the 2024 treasurer’s race by about 42,000 votes over the former Republican Treasurer Chris Ackerley.

The Board of Supervisors is responsible for filling vacancies in elected county offices, and will appoint a Democrat to serve until the next regular general election in 2028, said Pima County spokesperson Mark Evans.