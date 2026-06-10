Tucson will also purchase four more cameras to monitor high-traffic areas. The city is also considering a pilot program with the eventual goal of connecting video surveillance on buses to the Community Safety Awareness and Response Center, a hub where the Tucson Police Department monitors cameras and crime data, according to a June 9 memo.

Councilmember Miranda Schubert said the system lacks strong policies on how to deal with repeat offenders, like expulsion practices and how drivers can prevent problem riders from boarding.

“Those are really important to tackle before we go into … attracting people or charging money or trying to exclude people from a system when literally 99.9% of them are normal, regular everyday people,” she said. “This is not a bus or a transit issue. This is an issue of social problems becoming more visible in public spaces,” she said.

Councilmember Nikki Lee expressed concern that the $25,000 marked for physical barriers in the buses themselves was not enough.

“I feel like there's a disconnect in what bus and transit operators feel is an adequate barrier for their safety versus what exists today, which is more like a sneeze guard in a buffet,” Lee said.

The Department of Transportation and Mobility will test several different types of barrier safety systems over the next year before selecting one to roll into the entire bus fleet, said Deputy Director Andy Bemis at the meeting.

Lee and Councilmember Paul Cunningham voted against the transit safety budget plan, and both renewed previous calls to bring back fares on the bus system.