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Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will campaign for Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza next weekend in Tucson.

Mendoza and Buttigieg will speak on issues affecting veterans and military families, the Mendoza campaign wrote in a news release. Mendoza is a retired Marine Corps drill instructor and Buttigieg was a Navy intelligence officer in Afghanistan.

The June 28 rally is open to the public and interested attendees must RSVP. Location information will be announced the day before the event.

Mendoza is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani in what is expected to be one of the most competitive races in the November midterms. Mendoza is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for the seat.