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Three hikers died from suspected heat-related illness in Grand Canyon National Park amid extremely hot temperatures, officials said.

Grand Canyon National Park rangers and emergency personnel responded to incidents on June 12 and June 16, resulting in three deaths, according to a National Park Service news release Friday.

Hikers were on trails in the Inner Canyon, where officials said temperatures in the shade could reach 109 degrees around midday.

“Hiking in Grand Canyon can be a challenge for anyone, especially during the heat of summer,” the park service news release said. Park officials have warned visitors to avoid the Inner Canyon during peak daytime hours because of extreme temperatures.

On June 12, a 72-year-old man died from symptoms of heat-related illness along the South Kaibab Trail. The park service website said the trail offers expansive views but little shade and no water other than a water filling station at the trailhead during the summer.

Four days later, a 67-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman also appeared to have died due to symptoms of heat-related illness, though the investigation is ongoing, the park service said. The two were on the North Kaibab Trail, dubbed the least visited and most difficult of the Grand Canyon’s major inner canyon trails.

All three were found dead when officials arrived.

The park service didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.