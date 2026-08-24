"So, I think it was a smart play by her,'' the pollster said.

Noble said the numbers in the survey also suggest the choice of Giles could help attract the support of at least some Republicans.

In doing his survey, Noble asked registered Republicans which camp they fit into: those who say they are more loyal to President Donald Trump or those who say they are more loyal to the Republican Party.

As it turned out, he said, they split almost 50-50.

What the survey found is that among the "Trump loyalists'' the reaction to Hobbs tapping Giles was decidedly negative, with 43% of respondents saying the choice makes them even less interested in supporting that ticket.

But among those who said their loyalty is to the GOP more than to Trump, just 43% said Biggs' selection of Kerr made it more likely they would support their party's ticket — with 26% saying the opposite.

Noble said the numbers for Biggs suggest he has a "base problem," meaning his first chore is to firm up his support within his own party for the ticket, particularly among those who say they are more loyal to the party than to Trump.

It's clear that Biggs has the faithful following of the Trump crowd, with 84% of those surveyed saying they support him over Hobbs. But that drops to 69% among those more loyal to the party, with 24% saying that, at the moment, they prefer the incumbent.

Biggs is doing what he can to move the needle. In his commercials and public appearances, he has sought to hammer away at Hobbs' record, saying she has failed to protect water and is to blame for the high cost of housing.