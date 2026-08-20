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Tucson’s southeast side will see new leadership on the City Council in 2028 after two council members announced they will not be seeking re-election next year.

Councilmember Nikki Lee announced Wednesday she will not seek re-election after two terms, citing other career ambitions.

Lee said she wants to return to her previous career in technology and cybersecurity, but that the decision not to run for Ward 4’s seat again came with “a great deal of reflection.”

“Stepping away from the day-to-day work of the technology profession was never something I envisioned doing permanently,’ she wrote in her city newsletter Thursday.

Ward 4 encompasses the southeast side of Tucson, including Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. She first ran for office in 2019 and was re-elected in 2023. Her second term ends in December 2027.

Although the City Council races are more than a year away, Lee wrote she wanted to make the announcement as soon as possible to “think about what’s next.”

“Sharing this now gives people who may be interested in serving the opportunity to begin listening, having conversations, and doing the groundwork that comes before an election year in 2027,” she wrote.

Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham has also decided not to run for re-election when his term is up in 2027. He has served on the council since being appointed in 2010.

Cunningham wouldn't detail precise plans, but they may involve running for a new office.

"The rumors and speculation surrounding me running for mayor are valid," he said.

The city holds elections for its six council seats three at a time in odd-numbered years. In 2027, Wards 1, 2, and 4 are up for election, as well as the mayor. Wards 3, 5, and 6 were elected in 2025.