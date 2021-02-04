Ineligible walk-ins got COVID vaccine at Tucson site due to scheduling problems

With only about 130 appointments scheduled in the computer system on both Wednesday and Thursday, the Tucson Convention Center COVID-19 vaccination site opened up to walk-ins for ineligible age groups.

The decision to allow first those ages 65-plus, which then changed to those 70-plus, was widely talked about Thursday on social media and through emails to the Arizona Daily Star from people confused about whether they should go to the TCC or take an aging parent.

Many were upset because they were waiting for their turn through the county process and felt offering it to those just lucky enough to hear about it through word of mouth was unfair. Only people 75 and older, or in certain jobs, were supposed to be currently eligible under county guidelines.

City of Tucson spokesman Andy Squire said although he understands there was some frustration, the workers did not want to waste resources, time or vaccines when there were far fewer than the 1,500 eligible people they could accommodate signed up early on.

“We have thrown away no doses. Zero. We have wasted nothing,” Squire said.

Initially, the TCC, 260 S. Church Ave., was taking those age 65-plus in addition to eligible groups: K-12 and higher-education teachers, as well as protective service workers and licensed child care workers.

However, that was cut back to 70-plus before noon Thursday, when the line had become several hours long.

Under Pima County guidelines at the start of the day Thursday, people ages 65 to 75 were not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines unless they have one of the jobs that now qualify.