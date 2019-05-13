PHOENIX — Arizona doesn’t have a state budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1. Nor have state lawmakers addressed some other pressing issues.
But Arizona now has a state drink — or will later this year.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Monday to create that designation. The beverage will join other official state items ranging from the bola tie as official state neckwear to the Colt single action Army revolver as the official firearm.
There was no explanation from Ducey about his decision to ink his approval of the measure that has drawn some derision from lawmakers —largely Democrats — about why their colleagues wasted time on the issue when other business goes unfinished.
Lemonade wasn’t the only thing on the governor’s mind as he prepares to go to the Republican Governors Conference in Kentucky beginning Tuesday.
He also signed measures to:
- Eliminate the minimum $8,000 penalty on hunters who take “trophy” animals.
- Exempt nonprofit residential treatment and educational facilities from property taxes.
- Make it a requirement that when lobbyists file reports they must swear to the accuracy of the content under penalty of perjury.
And it follows Ducey’s decision last week to allow Arizonans to possess nunchucks without fear of getting arrested.
The lemonade bill was pushed through by House Majority Leader Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who said he was helping a local high school student who came up with the idea and wanted the experience of creating a state law.