Nanos leading incumbent Napier for Pima County sheriff irace

From the Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far series

Candidates for Pima County Sheriff: Chris Nanos, Democrat, left, and Mark Napier, Republican

 File photos

Chris Nanos may have his job back as Pima County Sheriff. 

The Democrat maintained a lead Tuesday night in the race against Republican and current Sheriff Mark Napier. 

Nanos had 52% of the votes compared to Napier's almost 48% votes by midnight. 

The sheriff's race was often times contentious leading up to the election, with Napier threatening to sue Nanos for defamation, to which Nanos responded calling his threat "political theatrics."  

LATESTLive 2020 election results from Arizona, Pima County 

Nanos has said he plans to reform the department and reduce the Pima County Jail population.

He was interim sheriff from 2015 to 2016 after Clarence Dupnik, who held office from 1987 to 2015 retired. Before his short stint as sheriff, Nanos spent 41 years in law enforcement, starting as an officer with the El Paso Police Department.

In 1983, six years after becoming a police officer, Nanos moved to Tucson and joined the Pima County Sheriff’s Department as a correctional officer. He worked his way up the ranks over a three-decade career.

During his year leading the department, an FBI investigation found that several members of the department “conspired to circumvent the restrictions on the use of forfeiture funds.”

Nanos did not face charges in the investigation, which he has said he inherited from his predecessor.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

