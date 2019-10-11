If you’re searching for a four-legged family member, wildlife officials have dozens of captive desert tortoises in need of homes.
Mainly because of illegal breeding, the Arizona Game and Fish Department has tortoises — varying in sizes and ages — currently available for adoption. They’re unable to be released back into the wild “because they could spread diseases that harm wild populations,” the department said.
The tortoises grow up to about 14 inches long and can live upwards of 80 years.
“Many people don’t even consider opening up their homes to desert tortoises, but they make fantastic and personable pets,” Tegan Wolf, the department’s Desert Tortoise Adoption Program coordinator, said in a press release.
“It’s rewarding to hear stories from those who have adopted a captive tortoise and made them part of the family because they’re a unique alternative to traditional family pets. They offer many of the same life lessons to children and can provide just as much companionship and personality as a dog or cat.”
Some things to keep in mind when adopting a tortoise:
- Adopters must have a “securely enclosed yard” or a separate enclosure for the tortoise
- The enclosed area must have an “appropriate shelter” to allow the tortoise to brumate and protect it from extreme weather conditions
- Typically only one tortoise goes to a household, but an additional tortoise of the same sex can be adopted if its housed in a separate enclosure
- Tortoises cannot be taken across state lines
“One female tortoise living to 80 years old can produce more than 800 babies in her lifetime,” Wolf said. “This is why it is crucial that we work together to ensure tortoises are not only placed in proper homes, but with responsible owners.”
Arizonans interested in adopting a tortoise can submit an online application here, where you can also find information on caring for tortoises. The department will contact applicants when applications are reviewed and approved.