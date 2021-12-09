Opera star makes himself at home in Tucson's mariachi scene

"We were always very welcomed with this story," said Moreno, adding that the premise of immigration and home struck a universal chord.

But Moreno, 40, didn't realize how strongly the story resonated beyond the U.S./Mexico border until they took the opera to Paris.

"Because the story is directly related to Mexico and the United States immigration, we thought it was really appealing (mostly) in the States, but when we went to Paris it was eye opening," he said, recounting how he and other cast members were approached by audience members at a Paris street-side cafe the day after a performance.

Three black men stopped them and said, "Hey, you were at the opera last night," recalled Moreno, the father of two young daughters.

"And then they were on the verge of crying. ‘You told the story of my family when my parents moved form Africa to Paris,'" they told him. "We already knew it was a national subject, but when these African people came and told us about their story ... being told on stage, it was such a great feeling for us as artists to feel that we were touching people not only in the United States but all over the world.”