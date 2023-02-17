Pet parade

A pet parade Sunday is expected to affect traffic near North Fourth Avenue.

Beginning at 8 a.m., Fourth Avenue from University Boulevard to Eighth Street and Third Avenue from University Boulevard to Sixth Street will be closed for the Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade.

Fourth Avenue is expected to reopen by 1 p.m.

Additional side street closures include Fourth Street, Fifth Street, Seventh Street and Eighth Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue. Those roadways are scheduled to open by 3 p.m.

The parade begins at 10 a.m.Visit petsofpimaparade.com the parade's website for more information.