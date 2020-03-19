Pima County COVID-19 cases increased by two today; both patients in their 50s

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star. Click here to see the latest coronavirus updates in Southern Arizona.

There are two more cases of COVID-19 in Pima County, bringing the new total to seven.

The patients identified by the Pima County Health Department today include a woman in her 50s who is hospitalized and a man in his 50s who is isolating and not hospitalized.

All of the Pima County cases have been in people over the age of 50 and there has been no link identified between any of them.

The total number of cases in the state as of Thursday morning is 44, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

For updated case counts and more information about COVID-19, visit pima.gov/COVID19. For general questions, Tucson residents can also call 1-844-542-8201.

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 806-7754 or pmachelor@tucson.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.