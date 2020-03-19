Pima County joins ban on dining-in at restaurants, establishes misdemeanor charge for offending biz owners

Any person that violates the order can be charged with a class-one misdemeanor, with further violations constituting separate offenses, the proclamation states.

The new rules would apply to all of unincorporated Pima County, the area that falls outside the municipal boundaries of Tucson, South Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita. Although the city of Tucson took nearly identical measures for businesses in city-wide limits via a Tuesday proclamation by Mayor Regina Romero.

The county's decision was made on a party-line vote after Thursday morning's emergency supervisors meeting. Republicans Steve Christy and Ally Miller, who voted against the measure, acknowledged the seriousness of the virus, but voted against the order out of concerns for what it could mean for the local economy both in the short and long-term.

"If we implement these measures, how long before these businesses are forced into bankruptcy?" Miller said prior to the vote. "My concern is that it's not going to take long before we're in a real mess."

Christy said the wording of the measure is "extremely harsh and draconian."

"I think the wording is extraordinarily damaging to those businesses," he said. "Those words shouldn't be so harshly mandated but left up with the businesses owners to go along with the guidelines of the CDC."

Ramon Valadez, who included language in the motion to instill a wind-down period past March 31 for businesses, said he understands the concern "because it's going to hurt businesses. He said the motion provides a little clarity to those who are concerned for the next two weeks.