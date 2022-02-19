Pima County uncertain federal funds to support asylum seekers will continue

“We have been very diligent about reaching out to federal programs to see what funding is available to pay for these programs so that it's not borne by the Pima County taxpayers,” Lesher said. “To the extent that the individuals here are also federal taxpayers, that may be the case, but it's not their Pima County tax dollars that are funding the program.”

Another increasing challenge over the past six months has been the large variation in the number of individuals arriving daily, which ranged from three to 344 per day in December alone.

The varying numbers of people makes it logistically hard to plan things like how many hotel rooms the county needs to block purchase, how many meals to block purchase, how many vehicles are needed for transportation. As well, they don’t know the size of the families that will arrive, which factors into what type of accommodations they need to secure.

“We have to provide food whether we're serving 500 people three meals a day plus snacks and outbound travel food supplies, or whether we have 80 people,” said Teresa Cavendish, director of operations for Catholic Community Services. “And so trying to ramp up fast enough to accommodate folks if there's a sudden shift in the dynamics of folks that are coming, that can be a challenge.”