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A contentious proposal to build an aluminum recycling plant in Benson has been halted following fierce opposition from residents.

Aluminum Dynamics, Inc., owned by Indiana-based corporation Steel Dynamics Inc. announced it will cease developing its secondary smelter in the city and instead look elsewhere to build the plant. Benson is about 50 miles southeast of Tucson.

“Due to differences with some Arizona state officials that risked the construction and operations of the facility in Benson, Arizona, Aluminum Dynamics, Inc. has decided not to move forward with construction of the recycling slab center in Benson,” the company said in an emailed statement. “The facility will instead be developed at an alternative location.”

The company also said that with the anticipated need for recycled aluminum slabs beginning in 2027, it decided it was necessary to choose an alternative location.

“We are grateful for the time and support of the City of Benson, Mayor Joe A. Konrad, local officials, community members, and those that applied for potential positions at the facility,” the company said.

The announcement came one month after Benson residents recalled half of their council. Voters said they were angry with the approval of the project, which they say was riddled with transparency issues.

The project proposed a sprawling $190 million aluminum recycling plant in Benson on 200 acres of land. It would have been located near the southeast corner of Arizona 80 and the Interstate 10 Business Loop.