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With interest rates at an 18-month high, people trying to sell their homes will have a tougher time competing with new home builders.

The reason is that homebuilders can fold mortgage buydowns into the price of a new, albeit often smaller, home in the Tucson market. And new home prices have dropped considerably in the past three years.

After peaking at $513,062 in May of 2023, the average new home price this summer was $465,769.

“The new-home market has been moving along the bottom of this cycle for some time and is likely to remain there through the rest of 2026 and into 2027,” said local housing analyst Jim Daniel. “Builders will continue adapting to this market reality with new product offerings and smaller lot sizes.”

Smaller lots, which translate into smaller price tags, mean new homes are in head-to-head competition with existing homes.

The average price in the Tucson market for an existing home is $418,298, a difference of less than $50,000 compared to the average new home.

“The resale market will feel the impact of mortgage rates rising to an 18-month high as buyers shift toward new-home builders offering rate buydowns and other incentives,” Daniel said.

Mortgage rate buydowns mean the interest rate is reduced for up to three years when a new home is purchased. Those buydowns are rare, if not unheard of, in a resale transaction.

The current mortgage rate on a 30-year loan is up to 7.28%, up from about 6% at the beginning of the year.