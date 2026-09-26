The Lugar Center also has a ranking of bipartisanship among members of Congress, although the most recent data is from the 2023 session. It shows Ciscomani as the highest ranking among Arizona’s nine-member House delegation.

This ranking is based on how frequently a member sponsors a bill introduced by a member of the other party, or receives co-sponsorships of their own bills by a member of the other party.

Ciscomani also received the highest ranking among Arizona’s delegation for effectiveness. This is a different measure, designed by the Center for Effective Lawmaking at the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University, which takes in the number of bills a member introduces, how substantive they are, and how far they advance.

To show how hard it is to get anywhere in Congress, Ciscomani achieved the 13th highest among all Republicans despite having only one bill become law.

So, Ciscomani achieves his bipartisanship ranking largely by co-sponsoring Democrats’ bills or getting them to co-sponsor his, and his effectiveness laurels by advancing bills that by and large didn’t become law. Good but perhaps not that consequential in an era such as Trump’s second term.

The most important issues

What has been consequential are his votes on the key issues of the last two years.

— One Big Beautiful Bill Act (HR 1)