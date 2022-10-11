This long-running Tucson hotel has been sold for $16M

The 88-year-old Lodge on the Desert hotel has been sold to Chicago investors.

The 102-room hotel at 306 N. Alvenon Way was bought by Atria Hotel for $16 million, Pima County Recorder's documents show.

Bill Murney and Jesse Heydorff, with Cushman & Wakefield’s Hospitality team in Phoenix, represented the seller, Lodge Partners LLC.

“Set against the Santa Catalina Mountains and near the University of Arizona and University of Arizona Medical Center, the property’s hacienda-style accommodations offered an excellent opportunity for new ownership to capitalize and continue the hotels recovery that has accelerated post pandemic in the sought-after Tucson hotel market,” said Murney, executive managing director. “The Lodge has had a great run...including creating a strategic local following at Cielo’s, the resorts restaurant."

The property added 67 rooms in 2010 and has a combination of casitas and guest rooms on five acres.

The property was first built in 1934 as a residence and was converted to a guest ranch with seven rooms in 1936.

No changes to the property have been announced.

Other local real estate transactions include:

Schnitzer Properties LLC made two industrial purchases: 97 acres of land at 4300 E. Los Reales Road from Raceway Partners LLC for $7.6 million and a 109,229-square-foot industrial building at 5580 S. Nogales Hwy. from WAA Nogales Hwy LLC for $7.3 million. Tauna Robley, with Tucson Realty Solutions, along with Robert Glaser, Jesse Blum and Paul Hooker, with Picor, handled the sales.

TK Family LLC bought 2.73 acres of land at 2410 and 2435 N. Tanque Verde Village Place from SCOTIA JV 2005 LLP for $375,000. Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented the seller and Frank Arrotta, with Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the buyer.

CCS Presentation Systems LLC leased 4,800 square feet of industrial space at 740 E. Ajo Way. Tim Healy, with CBRE, handled the lease.

The new 6601 E. Grant Road Redevelopment Project from C2D2 Associates, has signed two new leases. Mountain Mike's Pizza leased 3,300 square feet for its second Tucson location and Jamba Juice leased 1,500 square feet of drive-thru space. Dave Hammack and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, handled the transactions.

Bark N Meow LLC leased 1,315 square feet at Speedway Center, 3023 E. Speedway, from Mahoney Family Partnership. Greg Furrier and Natalie Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Aerial photos of Tucson in 1968