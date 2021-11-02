Tucson teens learn Indigenous knowledge to reduce drug use, dating violence

On Thursday afternoon, 13 high schoolers gathered at the front of their science classroom for a polling exercise to gauge their beliefs when it comes to drugs and substance use.

Facilitator Monica Contreras read the statement, “Teens use more drugs than adults,” and the students filtered towards the center and right side of the room, indicating their partial or full agreement with the statement.

The lone participant on the “disagree” side was their principal, Kim Babeu, who came to Envision High School at the end of 2020 after spending years on the faculty of Toltecalli, a charter school on Tucson’s south side.

For the next statement — “People who use drugs are bad” — the entire group migrated over to Babeu’s side of the room, standing firmly in staunch disagreement with the sentiment.

The first several questions of the poll reflected a variable mix of agreement, disagreement or students who fell somewhere in the middle, but the statement about drug users being bad was the only question in the lot of 10 that generated 100% agreement among participants.