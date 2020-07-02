Tiger at Tucson's Reid Park Zoo euthanized after kidney disease progresses

A 19-year-old Malayan tiger at Reid Park Zoo has died.

Sita was humanely euthanized for advanced kidney disease on Thursday, zoo officials said in a press release. There are no other tigers at Reid Park Zoo.

Sita first came to Reid Park Zoo in 2011. Sita had developed kidney disease at the age of 7, before coming to Reid Park Zoo.

Through the years, Sita received treatment for her kidneys, in addition to arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and pancreatic inefficiency as she got older. The median life expectancy for Malayan tigers is 16 years, according to the zoo.

“The arthritis treatment helped Sita continue moving around comfortably, even chasing wild birds in her habitat in the last few weeks,” the press release says.

On Monday, Sita showed “extreme lethargy” and a zoo veterinarian found that Sita’s kidney disease had progressed. The zoo says kidney disease is common in elderly domestic cats and is often seen in big cats.

“Even with supplemental fluids given at the Health Center, she was not responding to treatment,” the zoo said.