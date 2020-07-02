Tiger at Tucson's Reid Park Zoo euthanized after kidney disease progresses

A 19-year-old Malayan tiger at Reid Park Zoo has died.
Sita was humanely euthanized for advanced kidney disease on Thursday, zoo officials said in a press release. There are no other tigers at Reid Park Zoo.
Sita first came to Reid Park Zoo in 2011. Sita had developed kidney disease at the age of 7, before coming to Reid Park Zoo.
Through the years, Sita received treatment for her kidneys, in addition to arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and pancreatic inefficiency as she got older. The median life expectancy for Malayan tigers is 16 years, according to the zoo.
“The arthritis treatment helped Sita continue moving around comfortably, even chasing wild birds in her habitat in the last few weeks,” the press release says.
On Monday, Sita showed “extreme lethargy” and a zoo veterinarian found that Sita’s kidney disease had progressed. The zoo says kidney disease is common in elderly domestic cats and is often seen in big cats.
“Even with supplemental fluids given at the Health Center, she was not responding to treatment,” the zoo said.
Last week, 12-year-old African lion Shombay was euthanized. He had been diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease in 2016. Malayan tiger Baheem, 18, was euthanized earlier this year because of old age and health issues.
“Our staff and all the fans of our big cats are mourning the loss of all three of these magnificent individuals,” director of zoological operations Sue Tygielski said in the press release. “The animal care and veterinary teams have done a tremendous job caring for our aging animals and those with chronic disease. We were all aware that this day would come, but it does not make it any easier.”
The zoo says that it's estimated there are fewer than 350 Malayan tigers in the wild.
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott
