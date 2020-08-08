Tim Steller's opinion: Despite accolades, Arizona's coronavirus experience far from a success story

That was an astonishing about-face.

Arizonans just experienced a terrifying June and July, in which some hospitals became overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, only to learn last week that the state was a model of pandemic response.

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey traveled to Washington, D.C., and visited with President Trump and Dr. Deborah Birx, who celebrated Arizona’s supposed success in dealing with the pandemic.

“You’ve done a fantastic job,” Trump said. “We’re very proud of you. We love the people of Arizona, and they are very proud of the job you’ve done also, Doug.”

That would surprise many Arizonans: We lived it, and nobody can tell us the scary slide into crisis didn’t happen. In fact, the day after Ducey received plaudits at the White House, Arizona recorded its 4,000th coronavirus-related death.

However, it’s true that Arizona has done much better in the last month in confronting the pandemic. To consider Ducey’s and Arizona’s performance so far, you have to go back and remember the missteps of the previous three crucial months along with the good ones.

The mistakes aren’t necessarily what they appeared to be at the time. For example, back on March 24, I wrote a column arguing that Ducey was too late in shutting down Arizona and that the shutdown rules were too lax. I was one of many who pointed out incredulously that his stay-at-home order left golf courses open.