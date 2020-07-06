Today is the deadline to register to vote in Arizona's primary election

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary election is upon us.
Only those who are registered by midnight Monday, July 6, can cast a vote in the Aug. 4 primary. On the ballot are a number of local, state and federal positions, from a U.S. Senate seat to the county attorney.
The Recorder’s Office said it will keep its locations downtown, 240 N. Stone, Floor 1, and on the east side, 6920 E. Broadway, Suite D, open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday to accommodate last-minute registration.
Those hoping to register online can do so at ServiceArizona.com or by filling out a form at the Recorder’s Office, post office, or library and mailing it back dated Monday.
Pima County voters can check their registrations at recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/VoterInfo
Or they can contact the Recorder’s Office with questions at 520-724-4330.
Tim Steller's opinion: Mayor turned minor issue into major blowup
For years, police officers in departments like Tucson’s have been learning de-escalation.
They learn to slow down their response to agitated people, to respond proportionally, to lower the temperature of a confrontation, not raise it. Sometimes they fail at it, as we saw in the case of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez, and we demand they do better. But it’s a valuable skill to have — and not just for police officers.
In this volatile era especially, with President Trump’s itchy Twitter finger constantly threatening escalation, it’s important for politicians to put de-escalation to work for the better of the communities they serve. Politicians such as Tucson’s new mayor, Regina Romero, for example.
On Thursday at 4:32 p.m., Romero posted on Twitter a statement about a situation that nobody in the general public had heard of. Some local citizens wanted to paint a blue line down the street on South Stone Avenue in front of the Tucson Police Department as a gesture of support for police. Romero announced she was asking City Manager Mike Ortega to reverse his decision to approve it.
In the process, she also accused a previously unknown Tucson resident of being a white supremacist and dragged City Council members and officials into a conflict.
There are various reasons why the blue line is a questionable idea, in my view, but it came after people painted “Black Lives Matter” on North Stone Avenue, and after Romero had a Black Lives Matter banner hung from the top of City Hall. You can’t turn the streets and City Hall into a canvas for political views but say only certain views are acceptable.
In her tweet Romero didn’t name the man who requested the permit, but said, “Requests from white supremacists have no place on our City streets.” And in answer to a tweet by KOLD anchor Dan Marries, she posted a picture of a Facebook post by the man who made the request, Tim Cesolini, indirectly naming him as the suspected white supremacist in the process.
“Today, my office was made aware of a request made by an individual with known ties to white supremacists ideology to paint a ‘thin blue line’ in front of TPD Headquarters,” she said in the opening sentence. She later referred to Cesolini as a “known white supremacist sympathizer.”
“I unequivocally disavow this effort that serves to incite and divide our community and minimizes the Black Lives Matter movement,” Romero said.
Her statement, though, served to further incite and divide the community.
Racist Facebook memes
The evidence for Cesolini being a white supremacist came in the form of two Facebook posts. One is a meme showing two photos, a man flying a rainbow flag in the top one, and a pickup truck flying the Confederate battle flag on the bottom. The words say, “If you can fly yours, I can fly mine.”
The other is a meme showing black people carrying merchandise outside of a store in a flood. The words say: “Did you see all the looting by those evil white supremacists?”
Both memes are racist, in my opinion. But since when do city employees go trolling through citizens’ social-media posts to find a reason to deny them a permit? And also, how is it helpful to label Cesolini a white supremacist?
The implication of the label is a Nazi or KKK member, like the small group of white supremacists who did a Nazi salute last month during a counter protest of a Black Lives Matter demonstration last month. Someone has also been putting up posters near the UA campus advocating violence against African Americans. No evidence has emerged that Cesolini is anything like those people.
“This is wrong — calling me a white supremacist, slandering my name,” Cesolini told me.
The blue-line idea, he said, “was nothing to do with race. This was nothing to do with anything other than supporting Tucson police.”
Cesolini and Ross Kaplowitch started a Facebook page called Tucson Back the Blue Line in an effort to support local police, they told me. They wanted to paint the blue line in response to the fierce criticisms of police that have swept the country and Tucson lately.
The blue line is a controversial symbol, in part because some white supremacists have adopted it, but also because of what the “thin blue line” traditionally means: That the police are the thin blue line protecting law-abiding citizens from anarchy. It’s a polarizing view of the police role in society that many people are fighting against.
But then again, not everybody in Tucson likes the Black Lives Matter movement or slogan. And it’s their right not to.
“Mrs. Romero has chosen to attack us, with the most gross slander, and once again further division in our community,” Ross Kaplowitch said in a written statement.
Mayor uses bully pulpit
In an interview, Romero defended her posting about the permit and her using the “white supremacist” label. She said she heard about the racist memes Cesolini had posted in the morning and still had not got the permit canceled by the time she made the post in the afternoon.
She also said she wanted to get the permit canceled urgently because the painting was to happen after 8 p.m. Thursday night. I don’t know where she got that understanding, but it was never the plan of Cesolini and Kaplowitch. They always planned to paint the line the morning of Sunday, July 5, and the permit even says so.
“I was not going to sit around and let this happen,” Romero said. “I don’t know why this has become a story about me when I’m trying to take a stand on something that is divisive.”
“It has everything to do with a racist individual asking to use city of Tucson resources,” she said, noting that barricades and other city resources would be required. Considering that she had the time and urgency of the matter wrong, I think Romero should re-consider her use of the mayor’s bully pulpit.
In the announcement, Romero also subtly called out Ward 4 council member Nikki Lee, pointing out that her office brought the original request to the attention of the city manager. In response, Lee said that all her office did was pass on a constituent request to the city administration — something City Council offices do routinely.
“Unfortunately, in doing my job of being a responsive local government official and escalating constituent concerns/questions, I have been accused of supporting white supremacists and white supremacy organizations,” Lee said in a written statement. “I am disgusted at this allegation, and equally disgusted at the continued tactics at play to divide our community for the sole purpose of pushing political agendas forward.”
City attorney weighs in
By 5 p.m. Thursday, City Attorney Mike Rankin had considered the issue and told the manager no permit should be issued for any painting on city streets. A little after 5 p.m., on the eve of a three-day weekend, City Rankin sent the council an email arguing that the earlier “Black Lives Matter” painting shouldn’t have been allowed either.
“We should not consider or grant any permits authorizing people to paint or otherwise mark our streets (or a permit to close the street for that work) for the purpose of conveying a message, regardless of the content of the proposed message. Doing so would open up our streets as a public forum for this purpose, and the award or denial of a permit request could not be based on the content of the message or the identity of the applicant/speaker. It is my opinion and advice that this would be an untenable situation that could quickly run out of control.”
Of course, we’re seeing conflict go out of control now, thought it didn’t have to be that way. With her afternoon post, Mayor Romero blew up a relatively small issue into a big mess, dividing the City Council and government, for no good reason.
The city would be better served if the mayor did what she wants the police to do — de-escalate.
Employees, public left in dark as some Tucson businesses keep COVID-19 cases secret
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, businesses remain largely unregulated when it comes to handling positive cases of the coronavirus among employees.
More than four months into the start of the global pandemic, Pima County businesses are not required to report that an employee has tested positive for the virus, nor are they required to inform the public or other employees.
Coupled with limited contact tracing capabilities and stressful economic situations, restaurants, shops and other facilities aren’t playing by the same rules, often leaving employees and the public in the dark.
While the health department can offer guidelines and suggestions, protocols and enforcement are dictated by the employers themselves. Over the past couple weeks, half a dozen restaurants like Fleming’s, Barrio Brewing Co., Bamboo Terrace, El Chinito Gordo and a location of Dutch Bros Coffee have publicly announced that they’ve temporarily closed their doors due to coronavirus exposure. But other businesses are choosing to keep this information to themselves.
“The employer is not required to report or provide the information about test results of staff to the public or the Health Department. So, it’s not necessarily a helpful part of the work that we do,” said Loni Anderson, division manager for consumer health and food safety at the Pima County Health Department. “But when someone tests positive, their lab report gets sent to the state and county health department. We do contact the person and ask questions related to their employment and who they’re in contact with.”
Michel Salazar said his father, who works at the Walmart at Tucson Marketplace, wasn’t informed of any positive cases among his co-workers. The 59-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, does back-of-house work and doesn’t have a lot of contact with customers. Even after taking personal precautions and only traveling from home to work for the last several months, Salazar’s father tested positive for the virus last week.
It wasn’t until after he received his test result that Salazar’s father was told about several other employees who tested positive at that location as well.
“People should be aware of what’s happening at their workplace and they should be given the choice,” Salazar said. “But I feel like in many of these bigger businesses, a lot of things get swept under the rug because these are minimum wage workers who they assume don’t know any better.”
While Walmart does have several protocols in place to help protect employees and customers from exposure, such as temperature checks, mandatory masking and daily surveys that ask about symptoms, a spokesperson for the company said they do not disclose when an employee has tested positive “out of respect and privacy for [their] associates’ personal health information.”
“The Health Department is the local authority on if and when such information should be reported for the safety of the community, but rest assured we are also taking all measures necessary to safeguard the well-being of those inside our stores, fulfillment centers and distribution centers. We have been working to ensure our stores are cleaned and sanitized regularly,” spokesperson Casey Staheli said. “We are focused on serving our customers and keeping our associates safe during this unprecedented time and we’ve implemented several measures in consideration of guidance by the CDC and health experts intended to help bring peace of mind.”
When it comes to his father’s experience, Salazar said he doesn’t know if Walmart’s current protocols are enough. He said he’s concerned that many employees could be ignoring mild symptoms and coming to work anyway because they can’t afford to lose hours and don’t have enough resources or information available to them.
“Unfortunately just because you take it seriously, doesn’t mean your co-workers do. And many of them lack the education,” he said. “It’s the responsibility of management and local leaders to ensure that everyone is properly informed.”
The way Salazar and his family see it, Walmart and other businesses should inform employees of positive cases among their coworkers immediately so that they have the ability to make their own choices about their health and safety.
“Each employee has a family and those family members go to work somewhere else. This is exponential transmission,” Salazar said. “We all have to be in this together or we’re all equally screwed. There’s no way around it.”
“I try to just do things with integrity”
While the law doesn’t require it, many Tucson business owners have decided it’s in everyone’s best interest to notify the public after an exposure. Lenny Mark, who co-owns two restaurants, Bamboo Terrace on the southwest side and the new El Chinito Gordo on Oracle Road, closed his business within an hour after he found out about an employee’s positive test.
On that day, June 21, he alerted his other employees at Bamboo Terrace, telling them that they might want to get tested as well. Within two days, another positive test came back. The second employee also worked at El Chinito Gordo, so Mark decided to shut that one down too, despite the fact that the Mexican restaurant has been scraping by since the quarantine started. Mark posted a note on El Chinito Gordo’s Facebook page, stating that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. He also made an attempt to notify the Pima County Health Department.
“From the beginning, we have taken the safety and wellbeing of our patrons and staff very seriously. For this reason we will be taking time to assist our staff with COVID-19, and will professionally sanitize the entire restaurant,” the Facebook post read.
Mark said that he knew he had to alert the public on Facebook because it was the right thing to do. His family restaurant Bamboo Terrace has been operating for 36 years, and it has succeeded because he has gained a lot of trust with his customers, trust that he doesn’t want to risk losing, he said.
“I try to just do things with integrity. A lot of people are just being silent about it, and I understand why,” he said. “A lot of people think it’s a nail in the coffin, they feel. Bamboo Terrace has been through so many things, and we always come out stronger. Our attitude is we’re gonna keep pushing forward. We have a lot to lose, but what matters is doing the right thing and shutting down.”
A week later on June 30, after doing a thorough deep cleaning performed by a third party service, and getting his employees tested, Mark reopened both of his restaurants. While the two were both doing dine-in service before, he decided to limit Bamboo Terrace to just takeout. El Chinito Gordo, which is less established and not as equipped to succeed at takeout as the Chinese restaurant, is keeping its dining room open.
“It’s not about greed, it’s about survival. That’s why a lot of these restaurants aren’t coming out, because they just want to make it through the storm,” he said.
Other Tucson businesses have reported varying procedures for if and when a staff member comes in contact with coronavirus. Eegee’s, which runs 24 stores across the Tucson area and one up in Casa Grande, has not had any cases so far, says Chief Marketing Officer Paul Hemingway. If one of their stores was exposed, they would shut down the restaurant immediately, give all of the affected employees paid leave, and undergo a thorough deep cleaning process. While they would not post on Facebook, the company would post the information about the affected store onto the dedicated COVID-19 landing page of its website eegees.com. “We recognize our responsibility to our employees and loyal customers that come into our restaurants,” Hemingway said. “Eegee’s guests love the brand and we love them.”
Brandon Katz, who owns two locations of the successful Obon Sushi as well as the health-focused lunch spot Goodness on Campbell, has been abundantly cautious about the pandemic. He temporarily closed all of his restaurants on March 17, the day Mayor Regina Romero announced she was putting the pause on dining rooms. Katz only opened Goodness back up in June, keeping the dining room closed but creating a shaded outdoor patio on the side of the restaurant. He has high-risk family members and is personally getting tested once a week.
No employees have been infected with COVID-19, he said, but if a situation occurred, he would follow protocols specified in the The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. That would include allowing any employee with symptoms to take two weeks paid time off. If an employee tested positive, he would alert the entire staff, close his restaurant, and pay for testing for everyone. He would then issue a public statement on Facebook and his website notifying the public and specifying which days those employees worked. He would also hire a professional company to deep clean the restaurant.
“We’re all in this together and we all need to act accordingly,” he said.
Katz thinks that politics, in addition to business incentives, play a role in who is reporting the cases and who isn’t.
“I think there’s a mix of them. Some of them are just doing it out of desperation and not saying anything because it might lead to foreclose their business, and there are some that just think (coronavirus) is made up,” he said.
“We’re in a liberal town, and I do believe that the majority of Tucson is acting appropriately and doing the right thing.”
Enforcement difficulties
Even as some businesses choose not to report cases of the virus, the Pima County Health Department is investigating restaurants and other facilities to ensure they are meeting virus-related health code regulations. Most of these investigations are the result of consumer complaints.
The Health Department has turned two staff members into business liaisons specifically for coronavirus, coordinating the several calls a day they get on their complaint line.
After the first complaint, a Health Department employee will reach out to the concerned business over the phone, alerting them of the complaint and sharing information on how to comply with department standards. It’s only after a second complaint that an inspector visits the business in person.
Inspectors have a separate list of health protocols that were developed to comply with the governor’s executive order and the Pima County Board of Supervisors proclamation on May 21, said environmental health supervisor Danny Nikitas. This list of 13 mandatory protocols includes employees wearing masks, physical distancing of 6 feet between tables at restaurants and proper sanitization. Inspectors will also ask for recent temperature readings of the staff on-site. But as long as all the employees currently working seem to be healthy, there isn’t much left the Health Department can do.
Nikitas said there are additional penalties when a business gets to their third complaint, but so far nobody had reached that level. His team is able to handle the uptick in inspections right now, but that they’re getting closer to being understaffed as demands increase. “It’s consuming most of our time addressing COVID concerns,” he said. “It’s taken away our ability to do what we traditionally do: food safety.”
This week, the Pima County Health Department debuted a website, pimaready.com, where you can search for businesses and see whether they have met the department’s standard for compliance. Right now, the site only lists businesses that have voluntarily complied with the health department’s standards. In the future, it will also show businesses who are repeat offenders, said Pima County Health Department Director Theresa Cullen.
In addition to responding to consumer complaints, the health department is also performing “case investigations” — looking at positive COVID-19 cases and following up with patients in an attempt to identify outbreak clusters of three or more people in a 14-day period. The team will ask questions like where the person works, which they don’t have to answer, and who they were in contact with for more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of each other without a mask. If a cluster is identified, the Health Department will reach out to that business for a voluntary inspection.
Cullen said they are working to expand their contact tracing department to be able to perform “comprehensive contact tracing” rather than just the basics. Right now they are mostly limited to asking contacts whether they feel sick or not, and what they need to watch out for. But with more employees on their team, they might be able to help facilitate food, shelter or even transportation for each contact. Right now, each positive COVID-19 case gives the team an average of less than one new contact, when Cullen thinks there should actually be two or three.
“A lot of people don’t share that information with us,” she said. “I understand their concerns. We don’t have any authority to make them tell us anything. They don’t have to pick up the phone.”
