When faculty, researchers and students start moving in, they will be working in an environment designed for interdisciplinary collaboration.
Eight departments among four colleges — the College of Engineering, College of Science, the James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences and the College of Medicine-Tucson — will have dedicated space there.
Additionally, the UA Space Institute’s headquarters will be in the Applied Research Building.
"While today’s research is primarily led by individual investigators — academics who are also spending a large portion of their time teaching, tomorrow’s research will be largely led by interdisciplinary, multi-sector teams including industry, government, and civil society, and pressing societal challenges will drive research pursuits," Betsy Cantwell, UA's senior vice president of research and innovation, said at Wednesday's grand opening.
McCarthy Building Companies broke ground on the project in July 2021, and the architectural design was by Phoenix-based SmithGroup, under the management of UA Planning, Design and Construction.
One of the signature design features is that the building houses state-of-the-art technologies meant to aid in scientific innovation. Those include a high-bay payload laboratory, an anechoic chamber, and a large-scale thermal vacuum chamber.
The vacuum chamber can be used to replicate outer space conditions, and it’s the largest chamber of its kind at any university in the world, according to a UA news release.
UA says facilities throughout the building will help advance the university's status as an R1 institution, which means it receives public and private funding to support academic research across a spectrum of fields.
"Infrastructure such as the ARB is an investment in the future of not only the University of Arizona as one of the nation’s top R1 research institutions," Cantwell said, "but also an investment in the future of science and technology and of society at large."
Photos: Opening of the Applied Research Building at the University of Arizona
Kathryn Palmer covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at kpalmer@tucson.com or her new phone number, 520-496-9010.
Inside the Anechoic Chamber during an open house of the Applied Research Building at the University of Arizona on Wednesday. The chamber is designed to dampen radio waves and allow the testing of antennae. Metal sheeting forms a Farady cage and shields radio waves from inside the chamber.
The High Bay Facility from inside the Mission Ops Center during the grand opening of the new Applied Research Building at the University of Arizona. The bay has 40-foot ceiling to accommodate the assembly, testing and storage of high-altitude balloons.