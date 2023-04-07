After nearly two years of construction, the University of Arizona’s $85 million Applied Research Building is open.

When faculty, researchers and students start moving in, they will be working in an environment designed for interdisciplinary collaboration.

Eight departments among four colleges — the College of Engineering, College of Science, the James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences and the College of Medicine-Tucson — will have dedicated space there.

Additionally, the UA Space Institute’s headquarters will be in the Applied Research Building.

"While today’s research is primarily led by individual investigators — academics who are also spending a large portion of their time teaching, tomorrow’s research will be largely led by interdisciplinary, multi-sector teams including industry, government, and civil society, and pressing societal challenges will drive research pursuits," Betsy Cantwell, UA's senior vice president of research and innovation, said at Wednesday's grand opening.

The three-story, 89,000-square-foot space is at 1420 E. Helen St.

McCarthy Building Companies broke ground on the project in July 2021, and the architectural design was by Phoenix-based SmithGroup, under the management of UA Planning, Design and Construction.

One of the signature design features is that the building houses state-of-the-art technologies meant to aid in scientific innovation. Those include a high-bay payload laboratory, an anechoic chamber, and a large-scale thermal vacuum chamber.

The vacuum chamber can be used to replicate outer space conditions, and it’s the largest chamber of its kind at any university in the world, according to a UA news release.

UA says facilities throughout the building will help advance the university's status as an R1 institution, which means it receives public and private funding to support academic research across a spectrum of fields.

"Infrastructure such as the ARB is an investment in the future of not only the University of Arizona as one of the nation’s top R1 research institutions," Cantwell said, "but also an investment in the future of science and technology and of society at large."

